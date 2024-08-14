UAE driving licence black points reduction: 6 rules to follow to get penalty slashed

Known for their bright shooting stars, this annual meteor shower often produces ‘fireballs’, which are 'larger explosions of light and colour' that last longer than an average meteor streak
Motorists in the UAE who follow all relevant traffic rules on the first day of the new academic year can get four black points reduced from their files. All they have to do is sign a six-point pledge online and avoid accidents on August 26 as thousands of students go back to school after the summer break.
Here is all you need to know:
What are the conditions for motorists to get their black points reduced as part of the accident-free day initiative?
They have to first sign a pledge on the Ministry of Interior's website (click here). They would need their UAE Pass to log in to the system and sign it.
They must avoid any traffic violations or accidents on August 26 to qualify for the initiative.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
What does the pledge say?
The pledge details six key traffic rules:
When will the discount be given?
Provided that all terms and conditions are met, four black points registered on the driving licence will be cancelled on September 14. The process is automatic.
What happens after one signs the pledge?
A certificate of participation will be sent to the motorist’s email.
What are black points?
Black points are penalties imposed on motorists for serious traffic violations. The number of points depends on the severity of the violation. For example, reckless driving is punishable with a Dh2,000 fine and 23 black points. Failure to buckle up while driving results in a Dh400 fine and four black points.
Accumulating 24 such penalties in the space of a year results in the suspension of a driving licence.
Why has the initiative been rolled out?
Brigadier Hussein Ahmed Al Harithi, chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, said the campaign aims to “foster a culture of responsible driving”. This collective effort is “essential” for creating a traffic environment free from accidents. Additionally, the initiative is an incentive to promote adherence to traffic safety all year round.
ALSO READ:
Known for their bright shooting stars, this annual meteor shower often produces ‘fireballs’, which are 'larger explosions of light and colour' that last longer than an average meteor streak
One of the rarest and smallest species of Booby, the creature is found on the coasts and islands of tropical regions
The other accused in the case included the general secretary of Awami League party, former Interior Minister and other senior police officials
Several individuals have come forward sharing accounts of how their immigration dreams were broken after paying large sums of money to the firm
This initiative will be valid until two weeks from August 26
There are different types of visas that UAE residents can apply for, they are: tourism and visit, study and exchange, business, and employment
Individuals are required to get an approval from the Civil Defence
Nur has been residing in the country for the past 14 years working for an Emirati family who came to regard her as one of their own