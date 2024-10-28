UAE drivers recall 'close calls' with jaywalkers on highways as hefty new traffic fines announced

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

As the UAE enhances its infrastructure, a recent new federal traffic law has banned pedestrians from crossing roads with speed limits of 80 kilometres per hour. Severe penalties of imprisonment for not less than three months and a fine of not less than Dh10,000 will soon be imposed on these offenders.

Motorists have welcomed the move, highlighting the close misses they have had on highways. Drivers on busy highways are now more aware than ever of the dangers posed by pedestrians darting across these fast-moving thoroughfares.

“It’s essential now for drivers to remain vigilant, even on the highway where you don't expect a person to cross,” said Ahmed, a local motorist from Dubai. “At 80 kmph, even a split second of distraction can lead to tragic consequences. I’ve seen near misses that could have easily resulted in serious accidents.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Friday, October 25, the UAE Government issued a new federal decree law on traffic regulation as part of the ongoing development of the UAE's legislative and legal framework. The law introduces comprehensive regulations that apply to all types of vehicles and their drivers, as well as to pedestrians on the road.

Crossing from undesignated areas on any road is also now among the offences that come with higher fines. Currently, the violation is punishable by a Dh400 penalty. However, once the new law comes into effect, jaywalkers could face imprisonment and a fine ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh10,000 if the offence results in a traffic accident.

Zain Osama, a 20-year-old resident of Sharjah who regularly uses Ittihad Road, spoke of the dangers of pedestrians crossing the busy highway. “I think it’s very dangerous for both pedestrians and motorists,” she noted. “First, it’s a highway; secondly, it’s a really big road with 6 to 7 lanes. Sometimes you can’t see pedestrians coming, and hitting the brakes or even slowing down is a bigger risk because of the high speeds of vehicles on the road.”

Zain also pointed out that while the city has recognised this issue and built walking bridges, many pedestrians still choose to cross from the middle of the road. “I think more awareness should be raised, as well as having cameras for better regulation,” she added.

Sara Mohamed, an Abu Dhabi resident, noted that she had a recent accident where she struck a pedestrian who was dragging his e-scooter on the crosswalk while the traffic light was green. “I will never forget that day; although the pedestrian was fine because I wasn’t driving fast, I still can’t comprehend why he decided to walk during a green light.”

“I always keep an eye out for pedestrians, especially near intersections,” she explained. “But sometimes, they don’t seem to realise how fast we’re going.”

More footbridges, please