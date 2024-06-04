E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Dh7 bus-on-demand service suspended until further notice in Ajman

Minibuses were deployed to cut commuters' waiting time and help ease traffic congestion

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Screengrab / Ajman Transport video
Photo: Screengrab / Ajman Transport video

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 1:55 PM

Ajman's bus-on-demand (BOD) service has been suspended from June 4 until further notice, authorities announced on Tuesday.

With minibuses made available from 6am to 11pm, the Transport Authority's BOD service cuts waiting time for commuters and helps ease traffic congestion. Seats on the bus are booked through an app and its route is instantly determined based on service requests.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The commuter specifies his/her location and destination, and the AI-powered app then specifies the nearest point where he/she can take the bus.


Passengers pay Dh7 each through the app.If a customer is booking the service for more than one, Dh4 is charged for each additional person with a maximum of four people.

This service will be temporarily unavailable. "We appreciate your understanding and cooperation," Ajman Transport Authority said.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE