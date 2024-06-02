UAE: Dh400 fine, 4 black points for violating road entry rules, police warn motorists

There has been a notable increase in the number of volunteers on the national platform
To improve road safety in the emirate, Abu Dhabi Police used 3D CGI (Computer-Generated Imagery) technology to educate and remind motorists of crucial safety practices when entering roads. The authority took help of technology to reduce accidents and ensure smoother traffic flow.
The Abu Dhabi Police have outlined five essential rules that drivers should follow to ensure they are clear of the road before entering:
Slow down when approaching road entrances: Reduce the speed as you near a road. It provides additional time to assess the situation and react to any unforeseen circumstances.
Use side warning signals: Properly using turn signals is vital to communicate your intentions to other road users. This practice helps in preventing misunderstandings and potential collisions.
Be cautious of parked vehicles: If there is a vehicle ahead of you or parked near the road entrance, slow down. Parked vehicles can obscure your view, making it harder to see oncoming traffic or pedestrians.
Give priority to vehicles on the main road: Always give way to vehicles on the main road. These vehicles have the right of way, and failing to give them priority can result in dangerous situations.
Ensure the road is clear: Before entering a road, double-check to make sure it is free of approaching vehicles. This final check is crucial in preventing accidents.
Penalties:
By adhering to the specified safety guidelines drivers can significantly contribute to reducing accidents and enhancing overall road safety. However, if a driver fails to follow the traffic rules, they will be penalised according to the UAE laws.
Entering road without making sure it is clear: Dh400, 4 black points
Entering road dangerously: Dh600, 6 black points
Watch the CGI video below:
