UAE: Dh3,000 fine for quadbikes caught on main roads in Ajman; police issue reminder in new safety drive

The Ajman Police have listed the penalties for some of the top motorcycle safety violations in the emirate
Using recreational motorcycles, tricycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs ), or quad bikes on main roads and highways in Ajman can get a rider fined Dh3,000 fine and the vehicle confiscated for 90 days.
Anyone caught riding a motorcycle without a driving license will be detained and a case will be filed against them. Not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle will net a Dh500 penalty, plus four black points on the driving licence. Reckless motorcycle riders will be fined Dh2,000 and 23 black points, in addition to 60-day vehicle confiscation.
These are among the stringent measures that the Ajman Police listed on Thursday as it announced its latest campaign to curb accidents and ensure road safety.
Set to run for three months, the 'Traffic Safety for Motorcycle Users' drive seeks to increase safety awareness among motorcycle riders.
Lt-Col Rashid Humaid Bin Hindi, deputy director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said the campaign was important given the number of motorcycle users in the emirate, particularly delivery riders.
Lt-Col Rashid called on other motorists and road users to prioritise safety and follow all traffic regulations. “They must also pay attention to motorcycle drivers while moving from one lane to another to avoid endangering their lives,” he added.
Here's a list of motorcycle violations and fines in Ajman:
