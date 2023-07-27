UAE: Authority announces road closure in industrial area

Motorists urged to use alternative roads and follow the traffic signs

By Web Desk Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 10:37 PM

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has announced the closure of a street in the industrial area for development works.

On Thursday, the authority said on social media that the first industrial street at the intersection with Sheikh Khalifa Street in Sharjah will be totally closed. This is to add a traffic lane in the industrial area 4.

The authority urged motorists to use alternative roads and follow the traffic signs.