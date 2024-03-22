UAE: 2 roads near mall to be partially closed in Abu Dhabi

The video was produced by PragerU, a controversial rightwing nonprofit organisation in the US
Two roads at an intersection in Al Ain's Hili area will be partially closed for three days, the authorities said on Friday.
Part of Baniyas Street and Al Falah Street — which are located near Hili Mall — will not be accessible from Saturday, March 23, until 5am on Monday, March 25, according to Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).
Traffic on these roads will be diverted. Here's a map of affected areas, as shared by the ITC:
Motorists are urged to take precautions, plan their trips carefully, and stick to traffic rules.
