Traffic-free commute in Dubai? Soon, fly your car, bike through the city

eVTOL flying car

Imagine driving your car down the road and then taking flight over the Creek without passing through a Salik gate. This could become a reality by 2030, thanks to the prototype flying car, the Xpeng Aeroht, on display at the e& stand during the Gitex technology exhibition in Dubai that kicked off on Monday.

"This is a working prototype that will be available for sale in 2030,” said Fengting Tang, a company spokesperson. “The car will look like a regular sports car, with its propellers cleverly hidden. When the driver wants to fly, the propellers will unfold, the steering wheel will retract, and the vehicle will then be controlled using a joystick.”

This two-seater vehicle can vertically take off to heights of up to 1,000 metres and operates on electricity.

Another vehicle by the company, the Modular Flying Car claims to be the world's first drive and fly modular car. The air vehicle is designed to fit inside the ground vehicle and can be taken out when the passenger is ready to fly — allowing passengers to switch between driving and flying easily.

The air scooter

The single-seater air scooter was another vehicle on display at the e& stand. Produced by the French company Zapata, well known for its flyboards, the air scooter is available for preorder and will be delivered by 2025.

"Right now, it is designed only for recreational purposes," said a spokesperson for the company. "People will be able to go into a flight centre and fly the air scooter over scenic routes. They will also be able to purchase it personally and use it in approved places." The spokesperson also added that the company was looking to expand it for mobility purposes in the near future. "We are hoping to launch it like a taxi, but we are still in talks with regulatory authorities about the feasibility of it," he said. "If that works out, then we will look at rebuilding the scooter to accommodate more than one person in it."