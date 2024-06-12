Taking Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus during Eid Al Adha break? How to buy tickets in advance

Registration for IDY 2024, hosted by the Indian mission in Dubai, is now open
Planning to take a bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi (or vice-versa) during the Eid Al Adha long weekend? Beat the rush by booking your tickets in advance.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday announced that e-tickets for two intercity bus routes will be available for booking from June 14.
These bus routes are:
Passengers with reserved e-tickets would get priority boarding, the RTA said.
It takes only five minutes to secure a bus ticket online.
