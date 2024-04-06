UAE

Taking a bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi? RTA announces route changes for Eid Al Fitr holidays

The adjustments are taking effect from today, April 6, as the long weekend begins for most residents

File photo

Published: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 2:52 PM

The long Eid Al Fitr weekend has officially begun for most UAE residents. If you're among those riding a bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, take note of route changes.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday advised commuters of the adjustments that were made to intercity bus routes. Changes will be in place from today, April 6, until April 14.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here are the two bus route changes:


  • E100: Instead of departing from Al Ghubaiba Station, it will be redirected to Ibn Battuta Bus Station, heading towards Abu Dhabi
  • E102: This bus service will be operating from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Al Mussafah Shabia Station in Abu Dhabi

Other changes may be made to operating hours of other RTA buses. Commuters are advised to check the S'hail app.

Timings for marine transport, including water taxi, Dubai Ferry, and abra can be found on the RTA app.

Those taking the Dubai Metro or Tram will find trips until 1am throughout the holidays. Click here for the timings.

