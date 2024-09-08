Sheikh Mohammed praises Dubai Metro workers on 15th anniversary

Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan on the first Metro ride in 2009. Photo: RTA/X

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 3:09 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 3:16 PM

As the iconic driverless train celebrates its 15th anniversary on September 9, the Dubai Ruler took to X to show his appreciation for the Metro workers' efforts.

The popular means of public transport has "transported 2.4 billion passengers in more than 4.3 million trips," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He added that the Dubai Metro has reached a 99.7 per cent commitment to its trip schedules, and the aim will now be to reach 100 per cent.

The Ruler of Dubai said that "punctuality is a culture, a virtue, and a noble cultural value," adding that the Metro represents the emirate's culture.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his "thanks and appreciation to all Dubai Metro workers for their efforts in preserving this cultural value."



Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is celebrating the 15 years with a range of limited-edition items and initiatives. Some Metro babies (those born on September 9) can avail an academic sponsorship by RTA to pursue higher education, subject to certain conditions.

Additionally, Metro babies born between 2009 and 2023 can also attend a celebration hosted by Legoland Dubai on 21 September 2024.