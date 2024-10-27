Sharjah announces new paid parking hours for 7-day zones

Sharjah announced new paid parking hours for seven-day zones on Sunday, October 27.

According to the revised timing, motorists in Sharjah will now pay for parking slots from 8am to midnight from November 1. This paid parking hours include weekdays and public holidays.

In a statement, the Sharjah City Municipality said it has extended the hours for paid parking in zones where fees apply every day of the week, including official holidays. These zones are indicated by blue information signs.

