Look: 79 Dubai Metro trains refurbished; RTA completes maintenance of 189km-track on Red, Green Lines

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a major overhaul of its metro fleet, including the refurbishment of 79 trains as part of its annual preventive maintenance programme.

The refurbished trains have collectively travelled over 1.5 million kilometres since the launch of the Dubai Metro, and the maintenance work has resulted in an impressive 99.7 per cent train availability and punctuality rate.

In addition to the train refurbishments, RTA carried out rail grinding along both the Red and Green Lines, covering a total of 189 kilometres of track. Rail grinding removes surface defects and restores the tracks to their original specifications, extending their lifespan and ensuring smoother, safer rides for passengers.

The upgrades aim not only to improve service quality but also to reduce the need for corrective maintenance in the future, helping to lower long-term operational costs and boost efficiency.

Hassan Al Mutawa, director of Rail Maintenance at RTA’s Rail Agency, stated: “The preventive maintenance programme is a cornerstone of our commitment to operational excellence and sustainability for Dubai Metro. Through initiatives like rail grinding and the refurbishment of the train fleet, we consistently ensure the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the entire network."