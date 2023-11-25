RTA extends Metro working hours for Dubai Run on Sunday

File photo

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 7:55 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 8:01 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has extended the working hours of the Dubai Metro for the Dubai Run, which is set to take place on Sunday.

The Dubai Metro's working hours will be from 3am to 12 midnight on Sunday, RTA said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

Participants taking part in the run can reach the World Trade Centre Metro Station for the 5km race and the Emirates Towers Metro Station for the 10km race, it said.

The Dubai stretch of the UAE’s busiest highway will transform into the world’s largest running track as it hosts the run on Sunday.

The Dubai Run serves as the finale of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier, on Friday, the RTA clarified the traffic plan for the mega event.

Besides Sheikh Zayed Road, other key streets in Dubai will be closed to traffic, the authority had said.

Known as the world's largest free fun run, Dubai Run will serve as the finale of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge. A total of 193,000 runners, joggers, wheelers and walkers participated in Dubai Run last year, setting a record for the number of participants and making it the largest community fitness event in the world.

ALSO READ: