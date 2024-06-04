E-Paper

RTA announces truck ban changes on Dubai-Sharjah road

Drivers are urged to use alternative routes or wait in the truck rest stops during these periods

File photo
Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 1:10 PM

Last updated: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 1:12 PM

Truck ban timings on a section of the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road have been revised, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the MBZ road stretch between Ras Al Khor St and Sharjah during these periods:


  • From 6.30am to 8.30am
  • From 1pm to 3pm
  • From 5.30pm to 8pm

The ban applies on both directions of the road. Truck drivers are urged to use alternative routes, such as Emirates Road, or wait in truck rest stops during the ban.

