RTA announces smart gates on Dubai-Hatta road, other desert areas

These gates are designed to ensure smoother traffic flow and prevent stray animals from crossing onto the road, reducing the risk of accidents
Screengrab: RTA video
Smart electronic gates have been installed on Dubai-Hatta road as well as other key roads in desert areas by the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the authority announced on Monday.
In a social media post on X, the authority said that these gates are designed to ensure smoother traffic flow and prevent stray animals from crossing onto the road, reducing the risk of accidents.
The initiative is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to enhancing road safety in the emirate. As part of its future development plans, the authority has also announced that it will continue installing additional electronic gates across various areas throughout 2025.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ: