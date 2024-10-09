Now, Abu Dhabi motorists can get driver, vehicle licensing services through ITC

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) has started providing customers with driver and vehicle licensing services.

The goal of offering driver and vehicle licensing services through Abu Dhabi Mobility is to establish a unified, smart, and integrated service system for all driver and vehicle licensing operations in the Capital.

This operation aligns with the aspirations of the leadership to enhance the development path in the emirate and boost the competitiveness of the local economy across various sectors and services, thereby supporting global competitiveness indicators related to the transport sector.

This initiative is part of a comprehensive plan to develop the transport sector and align it with Abu Dhabi's strategic vision in accordance with the best global standards and practices.

Driver and vehicle licensing services refer to processes and functions that manage the issuance and regulation of driver's licenses and vehicle registrations. This includes:

Driver licensing: Evaluating and granting licences to residents who meet the qualifications, including passing written and practical driving tests.

Vehicle registration: Recording vehicle ownership and issuing registration documents and licence plates.

Renewals and updates: Facilitating the renewal of licences and registrations, as well as processing changes in ownership or personal information.