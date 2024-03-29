UAE: Police deny social media reports of change in speed limit on major road

MBRGI expanded its social and aid programmes to cover 105 countries - five more than in 2022
Abu Dhabi Police on Friday denied news circulating on social media about change in speed limits on a major road in the emirate.
In a series of posts on social media platform X, the police said there would not be any change in the speed limit on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road “Mafraq - Al Ghuwaifat”.
The maximum speed allowed on the road is 160kmph, the post added.
An official stressed the need to ensure accuracy before publishing news and information. It also called on community members to avoid circulating rumours and false information, and to obtain news from official media sources.
