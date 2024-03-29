UAE

UAE: Police deny social media reports of change in speed limit on major road

Community members asked to avoid circulating rumours and false information

Published: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 11:15 PM

Last updated: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 11:50 PM

Abu Dhabi Police on Friday denied news circulating on social media about change in speed limits on a major road in the emirate.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, the police said there would not be any change in the speed limit on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road “Mafraq - Al Ghuwaifat”.


The maximum speed allowed on the road is 160kmph, the post added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


An official stressed the need to ensure accuracy before publishing news and information. It also called on community members to avoid circulating rumours and false information, and to obtain news from official media sources.

