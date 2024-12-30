New Year 2025: Free parking, toll gate timings announced in Abu Dhabi

Photo: Khaleej Times/File

Abu Dhabi announced that surface parking fees will be free of charge on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, and will resume at 8am on Thursday, January 2, 2025. Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the New Year holiday.

Authorities also announced that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge on Wednesday during the public holiday. Toll gate fees will be reactivated on Thursday, January 2, 2025, during peak hours (7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm).

Abu Dhabi Mobility called on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and to avoid behaviours that would hinder traffic flow. It also urged motorists to park correctly in the designated parking areas and to refrain from parking in residential parking spaces from 9pm till 8am.

The Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport also announced the timings and operations of its Customer Happiness Centres, public buses during the public holiday.