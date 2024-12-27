Fri, Dec 27, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 26, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

New Year 2025: Dubai announces free public parking on January 1

Paid parking will resume on Thursday, 2 January 2025

Published: Fri 27 Dec 2024, 4:26 PM

Updated: Fri 27 Dec 2024, 5:08 PM

Top Stories

All public parking areas in Dubai will be free of charge on Wednesday, 1 January 2025, for the New Year’s holiday, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday. However, multi-storey parking will remain paid.

Paid parking will resume on Thursday, 2 January 2025.

This announcement comes in line with the authority's announcement of its operating hours for its services during the New Year’s holiday 2025.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai metro timings

RTA earlier announced that Dubai Metro and Tram will operate nonstop for over 43 hours starting December 31.

For Dubai Metro, operating hours will be from 5am on December 31 until the end of January 1. Meanwhile, Dubai Tram will operate from 6am on December 31 until 1am on January 2.

Public buses

For Dubai public buses, the authority noted that the E100 bus route from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station will be suspended from 31 December 2024 to 1 January 2025. Passengers are advised to use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi during this period.

Likewise, the E102 bus route from Al Jafiliya Bus Station will be suspended from 31 December 2024 to 1 January 2025. Passengers are advised to use the same route from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Shabiya Musaffah during this period.

Marine transport

RTA noted the marine transport timings for the following routes for the New Year's holiday 2025:

Water Taxi routes:

  • Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3): From 4pm to 12am
  • On-demand services: From 3pm to 11pm (booking required)
  • Marina Mall 1 – Marina Walk (BM1): From 12pm to 11.10pm
  • Marina Promenade – Marina Mall 1 (BM1): From 1.50pm to 9.45pm
  • Marina Terrace – Marina Walk (BM1): From 1.50pm to 9.50pm
  • Full route: From 3.55pm 9.50pm

Dubai Ferry:

  • Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal (FR1): At 1pm and 6pm
  • Dubai Water Canal – Al Ghubaiba (FR1): At 2.25pm and 7.25pm
  • Dubai Water Canal – Bluewaters (FR2): At 1:50pm and 6.50pm
  • Bluewaters – Marina Mall (FR2): At 2.55pm and 7.55pm
  • Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2): At 1pm and 6pm
  • Bluewaters – Dubai Water Canal (FR2): At 1.20pm and 6.20pm
  • Tourist trips from Marina Mall: At 4.30pm
  • Al Ghubaiba – Aquarium (Sharjah) (FR5): At 3pm, 5pm, 8pm, and 10pm
  • Aquarium (Sharjah) – Al Ghubaiba (FR5): At 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, and 9pm
  • Tourist trips from Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City (TR7): From 4pm until 12.30am the next day.

Abras:

  • Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3): From 11am to 11.50pm
  • Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4): From 11am to 11.45pm
  • Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souq (CR5): From 11am to 11.45pm
  • Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6): From 11am to 12.20am
  • Al Seef – Al Fahidi – Dubai Old Souq (CR7): From 3.10pm to 10.55pm
  • Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2): From 7.30am to 4pm
  • Al Jaddaf – Dubai Creek Harbour (CR11): From 7.15am to 4pm

Tourist trips:

  • Al Seef, Al Fahidi, and Baniyas (TR10): From 4pm to 10.15pm
  • Dubai Water Canal and Sheikh Zayed Marine Station (TR6): From 4pm to 10.15pm
  • Al Wajeha, Al Marasi, Business Bay, Godolphin, Sheikh Zayed Road (DC2): From 03.35pm to 10.05pm
  • Al Jaddaf – Dubai Design District (DC3): From 4pm to 1pm
  • Roundtrips in Marina Mall 1 (TR8): From 4pm to 10.15pm

The authority also noted that RTA-affiliated service provider centres and Customer Happiness Centres will remain closed on Wednesday, 1 January 2025, for the New Year’s holiday. Regular working hours will resume on Thursday, 2 January 2025, as per the standard schedule.

ALSO READ:



Next Story