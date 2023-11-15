UAE

New speed limit on Dubai-Sharjah road: Fines of up to Dh3,000 for violators explained

Here's a guide to penalties, black points, and vehicle confiscation for speeding violations in the UAE

Supplied photo
Supplied photo

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 1:11 PM

If you're among the thousands of motorists who drive between Dubai and Sharjah via Al Ittihad Road every day, remember to slow down and follow the new speed limit to avoid hefty fines that could go as high as Dh3,000.

Starting November 20, the speed limit on a major part of the road will be reduced from 100kmph to 80kmph, the authorities announced on Tuesday.

Drivers are urged to pay attention to new traffic signs that will be put up at the stretch where the regulation applies — from the Sharjah-Dubai border on Al Ittihad Road all the way to Al Garhoud Bridge.

Speeding is a serious UAE traffic violation punishable by fines that range from Dh300 to Dh3,000, depending on how much a driver exceeded the limit. The penalty also comes with black points and vehicle confiscation in some cases.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here's a guide to speeding fines according to the UAE's federal traffic law:

  • Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 20kmph: Dh300 fine
  • Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 30kmph: Dh600 fine
  • Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 40kmph: Dh700 fine
  • Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 50kmph: Dh1,000 fine
  • Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 60kmph: Dh1,500 fine, 6 black points and 15-day confiscation
  • Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60kmph: Dh2,000, 12 black points, 30-day confiscation
  • Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80kmph: Dh3,000 fine, 23 black points and 60-day confiscation
  • Driving a vehicle below the minimum speed limit set for the road, if any: Dh400 fine

