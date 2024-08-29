New Salik gates in Dubai: Business Bay to be one of the busiest tolls

The scholarships are for students who were accepted into various postgraduate programmes and specialisations at the University of Sharjah
Salik gate at Business Bay Crossing will be one of the busiest in Dubai, almost on par with the Al Barsha or Al Safa gates — the busiest toll gates in the emirate.
“Based on our estimates, traffic at the Business Bay crossing will be close to Al Safa Gate or Al Barsha Gate – one of the main contributors (to Salik's revenue-generating trips). The traffic study also confirmed it. Al Safa South will be, somehow, similar to Al Mamzar North and South Gates,” said Maged Ibrahim, chief financial officer of Salik.
The two new toll gates of Business Bay and Al Safa South are expected to be operational by the end of November 2024, taking the total number of toll gates in Dubai to 10.
Al Barsha and Al Safa toll gates are the two busiest among eight Salik gates in Dubai, contributing 20.7 per cent and 19.0 per cent of total revenue — generating trips during the first quarter of 2024. Al Mamzar North and Al Mamzar South accounted for 9.0 per cent and 6.8 per cent of the total revenue-generating grips.
Business Bay is a key artery as a lot of motorists from Sharjah, Al Nahda, Al Qusais use this bridge to access Al Khail Road, which is one of the busiest roads in the emirate.
While speaking during the Investor Conference Call on Wednesday, Ibrahim pointed out that the fourth quarter is the busiest in terms of road trips, followed by the first quarter and then the second and third quarters. “When you look at Salik (performance), you need to look at the overall year as each quarter is compensated by the other,” he said.
Salik’s Board on Wednesday approved the Business Bay and Al Safa South gates valuation of Dh2.734 billion. The Business Bay Gate has been valued at Dh2.265 billion and the Al Safa South Gate was valued at Dh469 million.
Salik expects two new gates will generate around 111 million revenue-generating trips in 2025.
