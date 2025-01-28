Look: No more parking barriers at Dubai's Mall of the Emirates; is the new system activated?

KT photos: Angel Tesorero

Parking barriers have been removed and replaced with sensors at Mall of the Emirates for the eventual implementation of 'barrierless parking'. The new paid parking system — announced in October last year — will also be implemented at two other malls in Dubai, including City Centre Deira, and City Centre Mirdif.

Developer Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) Properties and public parking operator Parkin PJSC have yet to announce when the 'barrierless parking' system will begin but it was earlier announced that it will be implemented from January 1 this year.

The barrierless parking system is expected to ease access for more than 20 million cars that these three malls record every year. Overall, these three shopping centres have a total of 21,000 parking spaces. Khaleej Times has taken photos of the new parking sensors at Mall of the Emirates.

How barrierless parking works

A Parkin sensor installed at Mall of the Emirates' parking area.

MAF Properties entered into a five-year contract with Parkin PJSC for the 'barrierless parking' system. Using the latter’s seamless parking technology, motorists will no longer have to stop and wait at barriers when entering or exiting mall parking lots.

Advanced cameras will automatically capture licence plates, tracking each vehicle’s progress and duration of stay.

As drivers enter the parking area, they will get an SMS or a Parkin app alert about the parking costs. Visitors will be able to use the app or Parkin's website to settle any charges.

The barriers were removed from this area, too.

“Our smart systems will reduce congestion and enable smooth traffic flow, enhancing the overall customer experience at some of the busiest and well-known retail locations in Dubai," Parkin CEO Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali said back in October last year.

No change in parking fees