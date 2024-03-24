Less travel time, traffic: RTA announces 75% completion of 4 bridges in Dubai

Photos: Supplied

Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 12:42 PM

A project in Dubai that encompasses the construction of four new bridges to ensure seamless traffic flow has been completed up to 75 per cent, as per the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The Intersection of Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roads Improvement Project involves the construction of four bridges that span 2,874 meters in total designed to handle a traffic capacity of 17,600 vehicles per hour.

The contractor has completed the construction of the foundations and columns of the bridges and is currently working on casting bridge walls, installing iron supports, expanding roads, lighting works, rainwater drainage networks and the necessary traffic diversions to complete the construction.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

One of the main bridges is expected to be completed by the second quarter of this year.

The project is undertaken under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the road network infrastructure in Dubai to cope with the ongoing urban and population growth of Dubai, with the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council.

Smooth traffic flow

The project is aimed at upgrading Garn Al Sabkha Street, a crucial project linking Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. This will ensure seamless traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, First Al Khail Road, and Al Asayel Street.

“Once opened, the project will cut down the distance and the journey time by 40 per cent for traffic heading from Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Al Qusais and Deira. It will slash the peak hour journey time from 20 minutes to just 12 minutes. It will also diminish the journey time by 70 per cent from 21 minutes to 7 minutes for traffic going from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road rightward to Al Yalayis Street in the direction of Jebel Ali Port,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.

4 new bridges

The project overlooks the completion of four new bridges while also enhancing surface intersections on the service road parallel to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, as well as street lighting, traffic signs, traffic systems, rainwater drainage system and irrigation network.

Bridge 1: The first bridge spans 943 metres at the intersection of Garn Al Sabkha Street and Al Asayel Street. This two-lane bridge in each direction accommodates 8,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and facilitates traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Bridge 2: The second bridge, extending 601 metres, consists of two lanes, and serves traffic moving from Garn Al Sabkha Street East in the direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and North in the direction of Al Qusais and Deira. This bridge has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

Bridge 3: The third is a two-lane bridge stretching 664 metres aimed to ensure smooth traffic flow by eliminating the overlapping traffic from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road heading North to Al Yalayis Street in the direction of Jebel Ali Port. This bridge can accommodate approximately 3,200 vehicles per hour.

Bridge 4: The fourth bridge, which spans 666 metres and consists of two lanes, helps ensure a smooth traffic flow by eliminating the overlapping of traffic from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to the entrances of Dubai Production City. This bridge has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

ALSO READ: