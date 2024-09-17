Free Dubai Metro music festival to return to 5 major stations from September 21

Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 9:04 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 10:33 PM

Dubai's Metro Music Festival is set to return to five major metro stations this September, the Dubai Media Office announced on Tuesday.

The fourth edition of the festival will be taking place from September 21 to 27.

Daily performances will be held from 5pm to 10pm at five major metro stations - Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, BurJuman, Union, and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre. All performances will be rotated across the duration of the festival to cover all five stations.

Stations will come to life as audiences are captivated with daily performances by 20 talented musicians from the UAE and across the world. The artists will showcase their creative talents across a wide range of instruments, genres and styles, adding a special touch to people’s commute.

The event is in organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Diverse artists

The festival will feature a diverse blend of traditional and avant-garde musicians, ranging from classical performers to innovative fusion artists. Commuters will witness an array of musical styles, with participants showcasing their skills across a variety of instruments, including string, percussion, wind, and unique creations made from everyday objects.

Various instruments

Some of the instruments featured this year include the Qanun (a form of string instrument), keyboard, drums, accordion, flute, violin, saxophone, piano, balafon, darbuka, keytar, marimba and other percussion instruments from around the world. Musicians will also be performing on the electric guitar, pipe drum, hand pans, and home-made instruments.