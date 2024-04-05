UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Eid Al Fitr break in UAE: Free parking, toll timings announced in Abu Dhabi

Public buses, Abu Dhabi Express and Abu Dhabi Link will operate everyday during the break from 6am till 11pm

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 8:10 PM

Last updated: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 8:26 PM

Public parking in Abu Dhabi will be in Abu Dhabi from Monday, April 8 till Sunday, April 14 on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, the UAE capital's Integrated Transport Centre has said.

Paid parking is set to resume as usual on Monday, April 15.


The authority also announced free toll timings corresponding to the Eid Al Fitr break. Darb toll gates will be free from Monday, April 8 till Sunday, April 14

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Public buses, Abu Dhabi Express and Abu Dhabi Link will operate everyday during the break from 6am till 11pm.

The Automated Rapid Transit service timings, which operates every 60 minutes from Wednesday to Sunday, are as follows:

– First trip from Reem Mall: 10am

– Last trip from Reem Mall: 7pm

– First trip from Marina mall: 10.50am

– Last trip from Marina mall: 7.50pm

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE