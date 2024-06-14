Eid Al Adha: Sharjah announces increase in inter-city buses

DXB earlier said they are expecting to welcome more than 3.7 million guests between June 12 and 25
With a massive rush expected during the Eid Al Adha holidays, the Roads and Transport Authority of Sharjah has increases the number of inter-city buses.
The authority said that 121 buses will be pressed into service and will carry out 4,800 journeys during the Eid break from Saturday, June 15 to to Monday, June 18.
The service will start form 3.45am and will run until 12.30am with the frequency of 10 minutes during peak time.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Meanwhile, route No.203, which serves Sharjah-Oman, will see the first bus depart at 6.30am and the second at 4.30pm.
Public sector employees in Sharjah enjoy a 5-day holiday, courtesy of their 4-day workweek.
ALSO READ:
DXB earlier said they are expecting to welcome more than 3.7 million guests between June 12 and 25
The workers will cover all roads including highways, residential areas, markets, public beaches, waterways, and public facilities
The country’s thriving hospitality and tourism sectors have driven the demand for professional culinary training, educators have said
He was also offered two round-trip travel tickets to Makkah, a special phone number, food, perfumes, and gifts among others
The woman and her male companion had been at a dance club in Jumeirah Beach Residence and attempted to re-enter the premises against the club's rules
The crown princes and deputy rulers have also condoled with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques
The gang of five were operating from outside the UAE
Schools in the country working out training modules, professional development programmes for teachers