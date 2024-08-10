Dubai's RTA warns of traffic delay on Jumeirah St until August 12

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 11:58 AM Last updated: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai warned motorists of traffic delay on Jumeirah St on Saturday, August 10.

In a social media post, the authority said delays are expected on the street starting 2pm today until 5am on Monday, August 12.

The traffic delay is due to maintenance works between Al Manara St and Umm Al Sheif Rd. Maintenance works will be done in both directions from August 10 to August 12, 2024.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Maintenance works will also be done between the intersection of Al Manara St intersection and the intersection of Al Thanya St in both directions, starting from August 17 to August 19 , 2024.