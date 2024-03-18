Dubai’s RTA upgrades 26 facilities to be friendly for people of determination

The RTA has made available necessary amenities, such as wheelchairs at its facilities, to support clients with mobility challenges. — Supplied photo

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed phase III of a project to retrofit its buildings and facilities to make them accessible and friendly for people of determination in compliance with the standards of the ‘Dubai Building Code’.

A total of 26 buildings and facilities have been qualified to meet the set standards, encompassing the head office, 15 bus stations, four multi-level parking terminals, two customer happiness centres, five administrative buildings and Al Jaddaf Marine Transport Station.

The completion of the third phase marks the end of the facilities upgrade project, although improvements would continue as the 'Dubai Building Code' evolves. The improvements include creating accessible passages for the visually impaired, both indoors and outdoors, installing automatic entrance doors, adding ramps and informational signboards, establishing designated waiting areas for people of determination, and providing elevators that are both spacious and easily accessible.

In terms of accommodations for people of determination, tactile guide plates with Braille have been installed for individuals with visual impairments. For those experiencing hearing difficulties, advanced devices are available to facilitate service requests. Moreover, the RTA has made available necessary amenities, such as wheelchairs, to support clients with mobility challenges.

Stations and parking areas

The preparation of the facilities spanned six months, focusing on key locations such as RTA's Head Office, Hatta, Al Qusais, Deira City Center, and Jebel Ali bus stations. The rehabilitation works extended to Karama Bus Station, Mall of the Emirates Station, Union, Al Ghubaiba, Al Kifaf, Satwa, Oud Metha, International City, Al Quoz, Business Bay, and Ibn Battuta stations. The RTA also ensured the provision of accessible amenities for people of determination across various multi-level parking facilities, including those at Al Ghubaiba, Al Sabkha, Al Rigga Carlton Tower, and Naif.

Customer happiness

The authority’s focus on enhancing the Customer Happiness Centres, ensuring they are fully equipped and ready to welcome clients from diverse groups of people of determination. This includes the rehabilitation of facilities such as the Umm Ramool Customer Happiness Centre and the Deira Customer Happiness Centre.

Field visits

Before the initiation of rehabilitation efforts, the RTA communicates with the Dubai Municipality, visits the facility and carries out a preliminary assessment to ensure adherence to standards and figure out suitable solutions for encountered challenges. The authority obtained the Gold certificate in the "Accessible for All" category from Dubai Municipality for both Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and the Customer Happiness Centre in Deira.

