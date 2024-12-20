Dubai's RTA reduces fare for bus-on-demand service to Dh2

Photo: Supplied

Dubai has reduced the fare for its bus-on-demand service in Business Bay, it was announced on Friday.

Effective December 20, those availing of the service will have to pay only Dh2, instead of Dh5, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The fare reduction initiative for the bus-on-demand service in Business Bay area will enhance traffic flow, contributing to smoother movement in this vital area," said Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

The RTA plans to expand the service to 10 areas by the end of the first half of 2025, Shakri said. A fleet of 41 buses will be serving the network.

"The service is expected to witness broader uptake among public transport users," he added.

How it works

Passengers can book a ride through the Dubai Bus On-Demand app.