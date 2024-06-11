Dubai's RTA cracks down on violators of right-of-way rules; nearly 700 sites inspected

Registration for IDY 2024, hosted by the Indian mission in Dubai, is now open
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai recently conducted an extensive inspection campaign on 698 developer sites and free zones across the Emirate. The campaign's main objective was to monitor the occupation of the right-of-way, ensure compliance with regulations, and guarantee the safety of road users and adherence to standards in development and free zones.
The campaign began at the start of the year and included inspections of all free zones and 57 development areas managed by 24 developers in Dubai.
Through this intensive inspection campaign, RTA aims to maintain Dubai's civilised and aesthetic appearance and ensure the sustainability of the operational condition of roads, facilities, and pavements in development and free zones. The campaign's main focus was to ensure pedestrians' smooth movement and safety using the right-of-way and to prevent obstacles impacting motorists in these areas.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Basil Ibrahim Saad, Director of Right-Of-Way at the Traffic and Roads Agency of RTA stated that RTA carries out inspection visits and campaigns as part of an annual plan and in response to public complaints and feedback. These campaigns are required by Law No. 4 of 2021, which governs road regulations in Dubai.
"We have also cooperated and communicated with developers and free zone entities, providing them with the results of these inspection campaigns so they can take necessary corrective actions. If there is non-compliance, RTA will take the appropriate legal measures against violators." Saad said.
“The inspection teams focused on monitoring abandoned barriers and construction waste at developers' sites where applicable. They also checked the conformity of existing project fences to approved specifications, the readiness of pedestrian walkways and crossings, and auditing billboards within developers' areas. Additionally, they addressed issues such as random parking of scooters within the right-of-way, illegal use of the right-of-way for refuelling vehicles, greenery that affects the safety of road users, placing groundwater equipment on the right-of-way, and detecting damage on roads and facilities caused by rainwater," he added.
RTA has urged development entities and free zones to follow the rules and conditions for using the right-of-way and comply with Dubai's standards and specifications to ensure the safety of road users and smooth traffic flow in the Emirate.
ALSO READ:
Registration for IDY 2024, hosted by the Indian mission in Dubai, is now open
Expo City Dubai Foundation support social entrepreneurs across various sectors including climate, youth and education, people of determination or women
The winner was awarded an exclusive, funded implementation of his solution through a pilot programme
Carrier also welcomed two million more passengers from January to May this year compared to the same period in 2023
The event is being hosted by the Indian Consulate at World Trade Centre
Ten best innovative teachers to be honoured at Artificial Intelligence Retreat 2025
Visitors can enjoy mountain views as well as a trail to the iconic 300-year-old Al Meqsar Fortress
A South Korean national also won the grand prize for the first time since the promotion's launch in 1999