Dubai’s Parkin appoints Mohamed Al Ali as first CEO

Mohamed Al Ali. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 5:57 PM

Dubai's newly established parking company Parkin has appointed Mohamed Al Ali as CEO.

Parkin was established as a public joint stock company to oversee operations related to parking spaces in the emirate.

The decision taken during its first board meeting chaired by Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan is effective from January 11.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ali brings over two decades of experience in project management within the public transport and infrastructure sectors with a strong emphasis on sustainability initiatives. He joined the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in 2007 and led several departments within the organisation over sixteen years, including the building, strategic planning and buses divisions. He played a major role in leading the operational team for the transportation and traffic management system that hosted the Expo 2020 event, as well as heading the operating team that provided passenger transportation services during COP28. Prior to this, he gained experience for over six years in e& within its construction and building segments.

Ali holds a Master’s Degree in Engineering Management and a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from the American University of Sharjah. He is also a member of the International Transport Organisation (UITP), heading the organisation’s Mobility Working Group in the Middle East and North Africa.

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Chairman of Parkin, said: “Today marks a momentous occasion as we appoint the first CEO of Parkin, a demonstrated leader with a clear vision for the future of the company underpinned by a commitment to innovation and excellence. We are confident that this step will lead the company towards new horizons full of success and progress.”

He added: “I look forward to working together to ensure the continued success of the company by enhancing our service offering and continuing to meet evolving market demands in line with Dubai’s ambitious growth plans.”

ALSO READ:

Mohamed Al Ali said: “I am honoured to take over the company's duties, alongside the Board of Directors, building upon its three-decade-long track record of success. As pioneers in parking solutions, we have a rich history of adapting to change and driving innovation. We will seek to strengthen our efforts to continue to flourish in the coming years and ensure the preservation of Parkin’s leading position in the market.”

On December 29, 2023, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Law No. 30 of 2023 establishing Parkin Company PJSC. On December 31, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Resolution No. 121 of 2023 appointing members of the Board of Directors of the company, chaired by Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan.

The board consists of seven members including: Ahmed Hassan Mahboub as Vice-Chairman, Muna Abdulrahman Al Osaimi, Nasser Hamad Abu Shehab, Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Mona Mohammad Bajman, and Al Anoud Thabit Al Ameri.