Dubai: Win Dh10,000 cash prize, 50gm gold bar for using public transport

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will celebrate Public Transport Day on Friday, November 1
Commuters who frequently use different modes of public transport in Dubai stand the chance to win 1 million Nol+ points, as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) celebrates Public Transport Day on Friday, November 1.
There are also valuable cash prizes for winners of the 'Mysterious Man Challenge' over three days. The lucky winner will get an additional 50gram gold bar, alongside the Dh10,000 cash prize on November 1.
Starting on Monday, October 28 and running until Friday, November 1, RTA will launch a host of activities and events to celebrate the occasion. The Public Transport Day is observed annually on November 1, and this year’s edition will be held under the theme: "Good for you, Great for Dubai."
RTA will reward the most frequent public transport users across six categories, selecting three winners from each category, each awarded the title of 'Public Transport Champion.'
The first-place winner will receive 1 million nol+ points, the runner-up will receive 500,000 nol+ points, and the third-place finisher will receive 250,000 nol+ points. The three winners will be honoured at a ceremony.
One of the event’s highlights is the 'Mysterious Man Challenge.' Participants must search for the 'Mysterious Man' at metro stations over three days, from Wednesday, October 30 to Friday, November 1. Each day will have one winner who will receive Dh10,000. The lucky winner will be on Friday, November 1 and will get an additional 50-gram gold bar, alongside the Dh10,000 cash prize.
“This year's theme of the Public Transport Day aims to encourage residents and visitors to contribute to making Dubai the best city in the world for living by opting for RTA’s public transport services, which include the metro, tram, public buses, marine transport, and other soft mobility options like bicycles, e-scooters, and walking to reach public transport stations and stops across the city," Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Corporate Administrative Support Sector, RTA, said.
