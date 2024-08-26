Dubai: Vertical airports? Second phase of drone delivery project completed

Photo: Screengrab from Dubai Municipality/Instagram

Delivering goods through drones is about to get easier in Dubai, as the completion of the "Dubai Horizons" project's second phase was announced by Dubai Municipality today.

The project will integrate low-altitude airspace into building regulations using 3D GIS and a collaborative platform for stakeholders. 3D GIS enables urban planners to map out the real world by using 3 dimensions, including depth.

In this project, 3D GIS will be used for vertical airport sites, which can be thought of as a traditional airport turned 90 degrees. In Dubai, mini vertical airports and runways will be used to facilitate delivery of goods by drones and other air delivery services.

Using geospatial databases, which comprise of 3D maps of all city landmarks and facilities, Dubai Municipality aims to create an infrastructure for drone systems that "will significantly strengthen Dubai’s economy,” Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality, earlier told Khaleej Times.

“Once completed, the ‘Dubai Horizons’ project is set to substantially improve Dubai's readiness to use drones and air delivery services with clear and well-defined routes… The project will also enhance air navigation security and safety standards while also promoting a favourable investment climate in the logistics sector,” Al Hajri told Khaleej Times earlier, after the completion of the project's first phase – in November 2023.

The advantages of speed, no breaks, and no traffic, make air delivery a convenient option. However, companies who seek to deliver goods to customers must also keep in mind the need for cybersecurity measures to handle sensitive information such as customer details and locations.