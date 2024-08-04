Dubai unveils 10 truck rest stops across 6 key locations

Photo: Supplied

Ten out of 16 truck rest stops have been completed by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in six key locations and strategic road across the emirate.

The trucks rest stops are strategically distributed along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Dubai - Hatta Road, Dubai - Al Ain Road, Jebel Ali - Lehbab Road, and Al Awir Road, all of which attract a high volume of daily truck traffic.

The project, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) aims to provide integrated services addressing the safety and needs of truck drivers, as the facilities include service amenities, prayer rooms, diesel refuelling stations, and driver rest rooms.

This initiative also aims to enhance traffic safety and reduce truck incidents by half. “Constructing truck rest stops enhances traffic safety by reducing truck-related incidents by 50%," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority. "These facilities improve traffic flow during truck ban periods, promote traffic awareness among truck drivers, and eliminate the parking of trucks on main roads and in residential areas."

The rest areas cover over 75,000 square metres with an operational capacity exceeding 5,000 trucks and heavy vehicles and 700 parking slots. Each rest area spans 5,000 to 10,000 square metres, with the capacity to accommodate 30 to 45 trucks and heavy vehicles.

