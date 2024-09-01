Dubai: Two new bridges open; travel time to be cut by 30%

Photos: Supplied

Two major bridges have been opened at Zaa’beel and Al Quoz 1 on Al Khail Road in the direction of Jebel Ali, by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The completed bridges span 1,350 metres and have a combined capacity of about 8,000 vehicles per hour.

The opening of these two bridges are part of a broader project by RTA that aims to reduce travel time by 30%, and increase the capacity of existing intersections and bridges by 19,600 vehicles per hour.

The Al Khail Road Development Project, involving the construction of 3,300-metre-long bridges and the widening of lanes stretching over 6,820 metres, has been completed by 80%, the RTA announced.

These improvements are spread across seven sites on Al Khail Road, covering Al Jaddaf, Business Bay, Zaa’beel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadir Al Tair, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

Opening of two bridges

Zaa'beel - 700 metre bridge with three lanes connecting traffic from Zaa’beel Palace Street and Oud Metha Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali. The bridge has a capacity of 4,800 vehicles per hour.

Al Quoz 1 - 650 metre bridge with two lanes connecting traffic from Al Meydan Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali. The bridge has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

Sites of improvement work

The project includes improvement works at seven sites along Al Khail Road, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said. The project has reached an 80% completion rate.

Al Jaddaf - A new lane will be added to improve traffic flow towards Deira. The road’s capacity in the sector between the intersections of Oud Metha Street and Financial Centre Street will be increased by 2,000 vehicles per hour. Works also include the new bridge at Zaa’beel. Surface road improvements will be done over 850 metres to link traffic from Al Khail Road to Financial Centre Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road. Meydan area on Al Khail Road - Construction of a 610-metre bridge with two lanes between the intersections of Al Meydan Street and Ras Al Khor Street. The bridge will have capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour, connecting traffic from Meydan Street to Al Khail Road towards Deira. Surface road improvements will be done over 1,550 metres to connect traffic from Al Khail Road towards Ras Al Khor Street. Al Quoz 1 on Al Khail Road - Work includes the new bridge opened at Al Quoz 1. Surface road improvements will be done over 2,170 metres to connect traffic from Al Khail Road to Al Waha Street and Latifa Bint Hamdan Street Ghadir Al Tair on Al Khail Road - Construction of a 640-metre bridge with two lanes between the intersections of Al Meydan Street and Latifa Bint Hamdan Street. The bridge will have a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour to facilitate traffic from Latifa Bint Hamdan Street to Al Khail Road towards Deira. Surface road improvements will be done over 1,350 metres to link traffic from Al Khail Road to Al Meydan Street. Jumeirah Village Circle on Al Khail Road - Construction of 700-metre bridge with two lanes between the intersections of Hessa Street and Al Khamila Street. The bridge will have a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour to connect traffic from Al Khail Road to Hessa Street. Surface road improvements will be done over 900 metres to link traffic from Jumeirah Village Circle to Al Khail Road towards Deira.

Last May, RTA completed the widening works in Al Jaddaf and Business Bay. A new 600-metre lane was added on Al Khail Road at Al Jaddaf to improve traffic flow towards Deira, increasing the road’s capacity by 2,000 vehicles per hour.