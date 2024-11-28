Dubai: Travel time cut by over 30% as new lane opens on Beirut Street

Traffic improvements on Dubai's Beirut Street have been completed, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Thursday.

These new changes saw the addition of a lane along the 3-km stretch from Beirut Street's intersection with Al Nahda Street to Amman Street in the northbound direction.

This will cut travel time by over 30 per cent and reduce the duration of the journey from 18 minutes to just 12 minutes.

The recent expansion also increases the street’s capacity from 4,500 to 6,000 vehicles per hour in the northbound direction, optimising traffic flow and reducing delays during evening peak hours along the stretch from Al Nahda Street to Amman Street.

Other enhancements

Traffic enhancements on Beirut Street also include the addition of a storage lane at the intersection of Baghdad Street and Beirut Street to accommodate increased traffic volumes and facilitate smoother movement at the traffic signal.

These upgrades slash travel time along Beirut Street heading towards the Airport Tunnel, as well as from Beirut Street to Baghdad Street and onwards to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.