Dubai: Travel time cut by 50% for 2 communities as RTA completes road works

KT investigation has identified nearly six nightclubs and at least two individuals involved in the scam
Residents of Dubai's Majan and Al Barari communities can enjoy fewer tailbacks and smoother traffic when going in and out of their neighbourhoods as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completes a series of projects.
Travel time to and from these areas has been slashed by up to 50 per cent after the enhancements at their entry and exit points towards the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, the RTA said on Tuesday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The upgrades have also cut traffic delays at the major highway from 9 to 4.5 minutes.
Vehicle movement has been diverted from a tunnel to a reversible lane system, and a junction with traffic signals has been created at the communities' entrance, the authority said.
The improvements are part of the RTA's efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow as the emirate sees higher density driven by continuous economic development.
ALSO READ:
KT investigation has identified nearly six nightclubs and at least two individuals involved in the scam
The 22-year-old's passion for science and a desire to serve the country led to her creating history
The UAE has submitted a request to the French government to provide the Emirati with all consular services urgently
Sheikh Dr Sultan also announced a project to build a multi-storey parking building for visitors to the Hanging Gardens in Kalba
This was the fourth such air ambulance mission carried out by UAE in recent times
The strategic roadmap drawn up by Bayanat and Yahsat is based on deploying a constellation of satellites with SAR technology in the near future
The alert, issued when extreme weather conditions are expected, is from 5:30 until 8:30
The observatory was the third in the world to publish the results of this phenomenon