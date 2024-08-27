Dubai: Travel time cut by 50% for 2 communities as RTA completes road works

Photos: Supplied

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 6:17 PM

Residents of Dubai's Majan and Al Barari communities can enjoy fewer tailbacks and smoother traffic when going in and out of their neighbourhoods as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completes a series of projects.

Travel time to and from these areas has been slashed by up to 50 per cent after the enhancements at their entry and exit points towards the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, the RTA said on Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The upgrades have also cut traffic delays at the major highway from 9 to 4.5 minutes.

Vehicle movement has been diverted from a tunnel to a reversible lane system, and a junction with traffic signals has been created at the communities' entrance, the authority said.