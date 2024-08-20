Dubai: Travel time cut by 20%, traffic to improve a week before school reopens

'I still struggle to sleep': Humanitarian aid workers in UAE share stories about pushing on amid tragedies
Aid workers have learnt new languages and resigned from their jobs to pursue humanitarian work
A week before the re-opening of schools on August 26, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday said it has completed traffic improvements at four key locations within the Al Safa 1 Schools Complex.
“This enhancement is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce travel time by 20 per cent, said Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.
These enhancements include the widening of entry and exit points and the introduction of traffic-calming measures such as traffic lights and pedestrian crossings.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Traffic works were carried out at four different locations.
“The latest improvements in Al Safa 1 have been implemented to benefit road users, including service providers from the business community, students, and about 60K residents of the neighbourhood,” said Al Shehhi.
RTA remains dedicated to its strategy of enhancing the efficiency of Dubai's road network, aligning with the city’s development goals and the needs of road users. These efforts are aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and elevating safety standards across Dubai’s roads.
ALSO READ:
Aid workers have learnt new languages and resigned from their jobs to pursue humanitarian work
100 vouchers for purchasing school supplies will also be given away in a shopping mall in the emirate
The phenomenon takes place when a full Moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit
These schemes offer much value to residents and give them an opportunity to try out new experiences at a very economical price
The winds will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility
The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility which may drop to less than 3000 metres at times over internal areas
While some continue in their traditional careers, others have since left their job to 'fully commit' to the business
Making visitors work with promise of a permanent job could see companies fined up to Dh1 million