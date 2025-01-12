Dubai traffic relief: RTA opens new 2-lane bridge on Sheikh Rashid Road

The second bridge of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project is now open. This newly constructed bridge will facilitate traffic flow from the intersection of Al Mina Street and Sheikh Rashid Road to the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Sheikh Rashid Road.

The bridge spans 605 metres, comprising two lanes with a designed capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Phase 4 of the Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project includes the construction of four bridges with a total length of 3.1 kilometres and a combined capacity of about 19,400 vehicles per hour across all lanes.

The first bridge was opened in December 2024. It helps traffic flow from the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Sheikh Rashid Road towards Al Mina Street and the Falcon Intersection. This bridge spans 1,335 metres, featuring three lanes and a capacity of 4,800 vehicles per hour.

Another bridge is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2025. It will support traffic movement from Al Mina Street to the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Sheikh Rashid Road. This three-lane bridge extends 1,210 metres and has a capacity of 4,800 vehicles per hour.

Additionally, a third bridge is planned for completion in the second quarter of 2025 to facilitate traffic flow from Al Mina Street to Al Wasl Road. This three-lane bridge spans 780 metres and is designed to accommodate 4,800 vehicles per hour.

The scope of Phase 4 also includes the construction of a new bridge, scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025. This two-lane bridge will facilitate traffic from Jumeirah Street towards Al Mina Street and the Falcon Intersection. It spans 985 metres and has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.