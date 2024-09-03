Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road; authority warns motorists

The winners of each tournament will meet in the Champions League later
Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on the emirate's Sheikh Zayed Road.
The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road. The accident occurred on the road heading towards the Dubai World Trade Centre roundabout.
Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
The winners of each tournament will meet in the Champions League later
The strategy was formulated with reference to the latest National Risk Assessment, which was developed using World Bank Group’s methodology
The Ministry expressed its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability
The Ministry called on Israeli authorities to stop the escalation and not take steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region
It was located in Khalidiya area of the emirate
This includes inadequate ventilation and air conditioning, failure to provide safe conditions for flammable materials, among others
Called ‘Mabara’, the channel brought to light many cases of debtors and those in need
Sheikh Sultan also revealed plans for new, high-level sports institutions dedicated to women