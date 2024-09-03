Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road; authority warns motorists

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 12:59 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 1:03 PM

Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on the emirate's Sheikh Zayed Road.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road. The accident occurred on the road heading towards the Dubai World Trade Centre roundabout.

Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious.