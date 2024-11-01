Fri, Nov 01, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 29, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Dubai: Police warn of accident on E311 near Global Village; 13-minute delay expected

Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious

Published: Fri 1 Nov 2024, 2:54 PM

Updated: Fri 1 Nov 2024, 3:02 PM

Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on the city's Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (SMBZ) Road.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on SMBZ, also known as E311, heading towards Sharjah.

The accident occurred on the road before Global Village, and motorists can expect a 13-minute delay.

Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious.

