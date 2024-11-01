Dubai: Police warn of accident on E311 near Global Village; 13-minute delay expected

Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious
Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on the city's Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (SMBZ) Road.
The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on SMBZ, also known as E311, heading towards Sharjah.
The accident occurred on the road before Global Village, and motorists can expect a 13-minute delay.
