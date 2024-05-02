Dubai to open Stadium Bus Station, improves several bus routes

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 6:00 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to inaugurate the new Stadium Bus Station on Friday, which is located at Al Qusais area besides the Stadium Metro Station.

The new bus station is designed to shorten travel times and provide seamless connections to other mass transit options, making it an optimal choice for commuters. Buses on routes 19, F22, F23A, F23, F23, F24, and W20 will start from the new bus station, while route 23 will also pass through it.

The Public Transport Agency of the RTA will make some improvements to the express lines with the aim of ensuring that passengers reach their destinations faster during the trip for the following lines: 62-X02-X23-X22-X13-X25-X92-X64-.X94. Modifications will be made to the routes of the lines including reducing the route of the X28 line to end at Agora Mall.

The inter-city bus line E102 will be modified to serve Musaffah Bus Station on weekends and improve commuting times between Al Jaffiliya Station and Zayed International Airport Terminal A.

Additionally, improvements will be made to the schedules of 30 routes, namely: 19, 23, 27, 43, 62, C04, C10, C15, C18, D03, E102, E307, E400, F08, F17, F22, F23, F23A, F24, F51, W20, X02, X13, X22, X23, X25, X28, X64, X92, X94. All these improvements take effect on May 3, Friday.

On the same date, Route 91A will be cancelled. Commuters can use the alternative route 91 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Jebel Ali Port Zone.

In a statement, the authority said it was committed to expanding the public bus network and integrating it with other public transport means, including the metro, tram, and marine services.

