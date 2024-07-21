Dubai to get over 600 new buses in RTA's Dh1.1 billion deal

Photos: Supplied

Dubai will get 636 new buses in a Dh1.1 billion contract awarded by the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). In 2024 and 2025, these buses – which have low carbon emissions – and comply with European specifications, will be delivered.

The fleet includes 40 electric buses, marking the largest and first of their kind in the UAE.

RTA aims to increase the share of public transport journeys to 25 per cent by 2030, and make public transport the preferred mode of mobility – and the new deal will aid in that, said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.

Tech features

Driver Behaviour Monitoring System - Most of the buses will be equipped with this monitoring system (Raqeeb), which will improve driver conduct and enhance safety using technology, Al Tayer explained.

Automated Passenger Counting (APC) - This system will record actual passenger numbers and match them against the automated fare collections to curb fare evasion.

Driver Identity Authentication - The authentication of the driver will be linked to the operating system.

“The buses are compatible with RTA's Public Transport Zero Emissions in Dubai 2050 Strategy to convert all buses, taxis, and limousines to zero-emission vehicles, targeting 100 per cent conversion of public transport buses to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2050,” explained Al Tayer.

The contract includes the purchase of 40 electric buses from Zhongtong, and 450 city service buses – including 400 MAN (owned by a Volkswagen subsidiary) and 50 Zhongtong buses.

In addition, the deal includes 76 double-decker buses from Volvo and 70 articulated buses from Isuzu Anadolu "to serve high-density urban areas and new districts, enhancing geographic coverage and increasing occupancy rates," according to Al Tayer.

The buses have tested and proven Gulf specifications, and are fitted with Euro 6 environmentally friendly engines. "The vehicles are classified under the United Nations Vehicle Category Class II, allowing flexibility in operation on urban and inter-urban routes," Al Tayer added.