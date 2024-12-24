Dubai to close Sheikh Zayed Road, other key routes on New Year's Eve; timings announced

Photo: File

Dubai will gradually close major routes, including parts of the Sheikh Zayed Road, will from 4pm on December 31, a senior official of the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Tuesday.

Residents and visitors who are heading to Downtown Dubai and other popular fireworks show locations are urged to start their trips early and use public transport, said Hussain Al Bana, executive director of traffic at the RTA. He also advised those who do not wish to attend the festivities in these areas to leave early as well.

“The closure of roads at all locations will start at about 4pm on December 31," he said.

Among the roads that will be closed are:

• Sheikh Zayed Road: Will gradually close starting from 11pm.

• Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard: 4 pm onwards.

• The Financial Centre St Lower Deck starting at 4pm

• Al Mustaqbal Street will be closed from 4pm • Burj Khalifa street: 4 pm onwards. • Al Asayel Road will also be closed at 4pm • Al Sukuk Street will be closed from 8pm • Upper level of the Financial Road will be closed at 9pm

