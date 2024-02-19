UAE

Dubai: Temporary closure of Mall of the Emirates metro entrance announced

The closure will take place due to a mall-wide Civil Defence evacuation exercise

by

Kirstin Bernabe

 /

Laraib Anwer
Published: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 3:00 PM

Last updated: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 4:26 PM

Access to the Mall of the Emirates metro station in Dubai will be temporarily closed via the mall entrance this week.

When Khaleej Times visited the mall, a notice was placed outside the mall's metro entrance, in which commuters were informed that access would be temporarily unavailable on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, from 8.30am onwards.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, RTA said: "Kindly note that during the drill time no one is allowed to enter the mall, noting that the exit to the bus station will be operating normally during this time."

The closure is due to a mall-wide evacuation exercise being conducted by the Civil Defence on the day. Exit and entry to the metro from the mall entrance will be unavailable from the time mentioned "until further notice", the sign said. Here is the notice:

A staff member at MoE station's information desk confirmed to KT that the metro operations will not be affected. Only the access to the mall will be closed. Passengers will still be able to enter the station from other entrances.

The walkway entrance will remain accessible to passengers, as well as the lift leading up to it.

Kirstin Bernabe
Laraib Anwer

