Dubai: Temporary ban on trucks on major road from Dec 1-3

The measure coincides with the UAE’s Union Day celebrations and its hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference COP28

File photo

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 7:05 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday said that there will be a temporary ban on truck movement on a major road from December 1 to 3.

The movement of trucks will be banned on Expo Road from 6am to 11pm, the RTA said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The measure coincides with the UAE’s Union Day celebrations and its hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference COP28.

ALSO READ:

