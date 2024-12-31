Dubai suspends some buses to Burj Khalifa on New Year's Eve

File photo

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority informed residents and visitors that it would be suspending some public bus services on December 31, 2024.

The authority said in a tweet on X that lines heading from Al Quoz Industrial Area, Oud Al Muteena, and Jebel Ali Industrial Area towards Burj Khalifa Area will be suspended.

This is done on account of the New Year's Eve 2025 celebrations in the area. The authority asked commuters to use other modes of public transport like the Dubai Metro.