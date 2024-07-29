Dubai: Salik violators face maximum Dh10,000 fine yearly under updated toll terms

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 8:07 AM

UAE motorists will face a maximum fine of Dh10,000 per vehicle annually under the updated terms and conditions of Dubai's toll gate operator, Salik.

Under the new conditions, the highest aggregate amount of fines related to the Salik tolling system that may be imposed per vehicle for violation shall not exceed Dh10,000 in any given calendar year from January 1 to December 31.

Motorists can contest a toll violation for a passage through a Salik toll gate only if it has been posted in their traffic file within the last 13 months from the violation issuance date. Under the new conditions, no Salik account balance or part of the balance will be refunded to the user or transferred to another Salik account.

This comes as Salik expands its services in Dubai. From July 1, Salik gates were installed at the Dubai Mall under a 5-year agreement. Rates start from Dh20 per hour to as Dh1,000 for 24-hour parking at the mall.

Salik is responsible for designing, financing, developing, installing and managing the parking payment collection system, while Dubai Mall provides the required local infrastructure, office space and car park maintenance. Salik has a high penetration rate, with over 4.1 million active vehicles registered.

The company asked its customers to inform about defective tags within 90 days of identifying the problem. The tag will be replaced without any additional fees upon verifying the defect.

If a plate or vehicle is lost or stolen, the Salik customer must notify the company immediately through the authorised communication channels to deactivate the Salik Tag associated with the vehicle or plate.

“Until the time Salik/Salik Operator receives notification from the user regarding the loss or theft of the user’s plate or vehicle, Salik/Salik Operator shall be entitled to continue to deduct from the user’s Salik account any tolls and payments, including any fines or penalties incurred through use of user’s plate or vehicle,” the Dubai-listed company said.