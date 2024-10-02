Dubai: Salik denies viral rumours of 'dynamic' toll fees of up to Dh8

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Dubai's toll operator Salik has denied a widely circulated note on social media about the company’s impending implementation of dynamic pricing for toll gates in the emirate.

“We wish to clarify that the publications that are being circulated on some social media platforms are inaccurate,” Salik CEO Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad said in a statement published by Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Wednesday.

The viral post listed time slots and corresponding amounts and said, "Be prepared to say goodbye to AED 4 Salik rates".

It claimed toll fees would be "0 AED from 3am to 5am" and "8 AED from 3pm to 7pm". These details, however, are not true, Salik said.

“We strongly advise customers and shareholders to refer exclusively to official sources, the DFM and Salik website (www.salik.ae), for any official announcements or updates," the company's CEO said.

“Salik is fully committed to adhering to the disclosure and transparency guidelines set by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and DFM. As always, any significant information will be promptly shared with the market first once confirmed and finalised.”

Meanwhile, the 10th Salik gate in Dubai – located in Al Safa South, between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street – is now up but not yet operational.

The other new Salik – the ninth toll gate – is located on Business Bay Crossing along Al Khail Road.